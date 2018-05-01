Expand / Collapse search
Historic covered bridge threatened by GPS directions

Technology can't seem to keep up with history in Smyrna, Ga., where GPS systems apparently keep directing drivers of oversize vehicles toward a historic bridge their vehicles can't fit thorugh.

At least five trucks have slammed into the warning beams set up in December in front of the 7-foot-high Concord Covered Bridge, which was burned down durng the Civil War but rebuilt, WABE reports.

One of the beams was completely knocked over by a U-Haul truck last week, and they cost between $800 to $1,500 to repair, which the drivers are responsible for.

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt says officials attribute a spike in accidents to navigation apps that lead oversized vehicles to the bridge. He says officials are working with such companies to see if they can provide in-app warnings.

The Concord Covered Bridge has looked like this since 1881.  (Google Street View)

The county has installed an electronic warning sign that warns trucks and cars with trailers if they're too tall and need to detour.

Local authorities spent $800,000 to repair the National Register of Historic Places structure last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report