Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

Stolen car back in 600 seconds

Fox News
stolen

 (West Yorkshire Police)

It was gone in 60 seconds, and back in 600.

Quick-acting cops in Leeds, U.K., on Friday night located and returned an SUV that had been reported stolen from a parking lot moments earlier.

A patrol team spotted the white BMW X5 being driven by the suspected thieves just after the alert went out, and managed to pull it over after a short pursuit, SWNS reports.

The vehicle was then returned to the scene of the crime just 10 minutes after it had been ripped off.

“Now that’s service with a smile!,” the police Twitter account beamed without adding any details on the status of the alleged crooks.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?