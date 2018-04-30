Stolen car back in 600 seconds

It was gone in 60 seconds, and back in 600.

Quick-acting cops in Leeds, U.K., on Friday night located and returned an SUV that had been reported stolen from a parking lot moments earlier.

A patrol team spotted the white BMW X5 being driven by the suspected thieves just after the alert went out, and managed to pull it over after a short pursuit, SWNS reports.

The vehicle was then returned to the scene of the crime just 10 minutes after it had been ripped off.

“Now that’s service with a smile!,” the police Twitter account beamed without adding any details on the status of the alleged crooks.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?