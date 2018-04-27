Third-generation Jeep Wrangler production ends to make way for new pickup

The last of the third-generation Jeep Wranglers rolled off the assembly line in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday to make way for production of the automaker’s upcoming pickup.

More than 2 million of the model – codenamed JK – have been built at the facility since 2006, making it one of the brand’s most successful models. The addition of the first four-door Wrangler Unlimited that year driving sales of the rugged off-roader to new heights.

Jeep began assembling an all-new JL Wrangler late last year at a nearby facility, but kept the old plant running for a few months to keep up with demand during the transition. It will now be retooled to produce a new Wrangler-based pickup that could be called the Scrambler when it goes on sale next year.

The final JK Wrangler was a fully-loaded Rubicon model that will remain in the company’s collection.

