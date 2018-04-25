Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Racing

Matt Kenseth returning to NASCAR with Roush Fenway Racing

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Matt Kenseth won his 39th NASCAR race in Phoenix last November.

Matt Kenseth won his 39th NASCAR race in Phoenix last November.  (NASCAR)

NASCAR veteran Matt Kenseth is returning to the series with Roush Fenway Racing.

The 46-year-old was replaced by 21-year-old Erik Jones at Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of last year as part of a youth movement for the team.

Roush Fenway announced on Wednesday that Kenseth with be splitting time in the No. 6 Ford Fusion with Trevor Bayne, starting at the May 12 race at Kansas Speedway.

The 2003 NASCAR Cup champ will also compete in the All-Star race the following weekend in Charlotte, but the team’s plans for the rest of the 2018 season have not yet been revealed.

Kenseth won the penultimate race of the 2017 season at Phoenix, which marked the 39th victory of his career.

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner, hasn't led a lap this season and is currently 26th in the standings.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu