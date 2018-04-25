Matt Kenseth returning to NASCAR with Roush Fenway Racing

NASCAR veteran Matt Kenseth is returning to the series with Roush Fenway Racing.

The 46-year-old was replaced by 21-year-old Erik Jones at Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of last year as part of a youth movement for the team.

Roush Fenway announced on Wednesday that Kenseth with be splitting time in the No. 6 Ford Fusion with Trevor Bayne, starting at the May 12 race at Kansas Speedway.

The 2003 NASCAR Cup champ will also compete in the All-Star race the following weekend in Charlotte, but the team’s plans for the rest of the 2018 season have not yet been revealed.

Kenseth won the penultimate race of the 2017 season at Phoenix, which marked the 39th victory of his career.

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner, hasn't led a lap this season and is currently 26th in the standings.