Netflix is working on an animated 'Fast & Furious' series

Netflix will soon let fans of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise dive into an animated series.

But we won't see familiar characters in the new animated series. Instead, Netflix said in its announcement Monday that the series will revolve around Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) teenage cousin, Tony Toretto. Per the streaming service, "Tony and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination." Sounds like "Fast and Furious" to us, but we'll wait for more.

The series is part of an expanded agreement between Netflix and Dreamworks Animation, which has already produced exclusive content for the streaming service. As for the animation itself, the sole still image shows an animated muscle car and some sort of European-esque rally car flying through the air. Again, very "Fast and Furious."

As mentioned, it's yet another avenue the money-making franchise is expanding into. Plans for a spin-off film featuring The Rock and Jason Statham are in the works, "Fast and Furious 9" is scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, and "Fast and Furious Live" has kicked off real-life car stunts and action.

For the cartoon, fans will have to wait. Netflix listed the show as coming for 2019.