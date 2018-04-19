Video captures the moment toddler escapes from locked car

This kid pushes all the right buttons. Eventually.

Video from Turkey’s DHA news captures the moment an adorable toddler locked in a car figures out how to escape.

It’s not clear how the young child got stuck inside the Audi sedan in the first place, but a crowd of people surrounding the vehicle encouragingly talk him through the process of finding the keyfob and using it to unlock the door.

The video, picked up by Jalopnik, goes on for a frustrating three minutes, but comes to a satisfying end when the door finally pops open.

Everyone’s just lucky he didn’t hit the Start button, instead.