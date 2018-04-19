Expand / Collapse search
Pickups

The 2018 Ford F-150 diesel rated at best-in-class 30 mpg highway

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The new Ford F-150 diesel will be the most fuel-efficient full-size pickup ever made when it goes on sale in May. The official EPA highway rating rating for trucks with the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is 30 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg in the city, Ford announced on Thursday.

The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is rated at 250 hp and 440 lb-ft.  (Ford)

That makes it precisely as efficient as the smaller, diesel-powered Chevy Colorado midsize pickup. It also beats the most recent Ram 1500 diesel’s highway rating of 27 mpg, although an all-new one is on the way next year, as is a Chevrolet Silverado with a straight-six-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

The engine will be offered in a variety of F-150 configurations.  (Ford)

Ford’s new motor comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission and puts out 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, which the automaker says is good for up to an 11,400-pound tow rating and a maximum payload capacity of 2,020 pounds, depending on the configuration of the vehicle.

Ford predicts diesel-powered models to account for around 5 percent of F-150 sales, which translates to approximately 45,000 pickups, and has priced the option $2,400 higher than F-150’s 375 hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu