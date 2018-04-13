Transport truck slams SUV on top of it into bridge

A Volvo SUV slammed into a bridge in Scotland on Thusday, but not because it was a low one.

The vehicle was being transported through Glasgow on the top of a car carrier when its driver apparently misjudged how much clearance there was and collided with the underside of the overpass.

The aftermath was captured on camera by a passing driver, who told SWNS she spotted another Volvo on the street next to the truck, suggesting the one still on the truck struck it like a billiard ball and knocked it off.

No one was injured in the wreck, which happened just down the road from a Volvo dealership.