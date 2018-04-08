Gas prices jump to $2.74 per gallon

The price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks to hit a nationwide average of $2.74 for regular-grade.

That's 30 cents more than what it cost this time last year and is largely thanks to rising crude oil prices, according to the Lindberg Survey.

GasBuddy.com told The Wall Street Journal thaht it expects prices for the summer travel season to be the highest since 2014 as OPEC and Russia continue to reduce output.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.63 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.37 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price for diesel fuel rose three cents, to $3.04.

The Associated Press contributed to this report