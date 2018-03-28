The Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak is an all-American pickup

VW has made its most-American vehicle even more American, by turning it into a pickup.

The Atlas Tanoak is based on the popular Tennessee-built Atlas SUV. That makes it similar to the Honda Pilot-based Ridgeline pickup, and means it has a car-like ride, a V6 engine and all-wheel-drive.

But there’s a big bed in the back, and nearly ten inches of ground clearance underneath. It also gets is own grille and lighting designs, and a front bumper that boastfully displays the Atlas name.

It’s only a concept for now, however, but VW might make it if enough people raise their hands. In the meantime, it has confirmed plans to produce a two-row version of the Atlas called the Cross Sport, which debuted alongside the Tanorak at the New York International Auto Show.

And if you were wondering, Tanoak is the name of a tree.

An American tree.