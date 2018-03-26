GMC Sierra AT4 takes 'professional grade' pickups to new heights

It’s not even on sale yet, but the 2019 GMC Sierra is already getting boosted.

Not stolen, but jacked up and kitted out like a mini monster truck.

The Sierra AT4 is the first of what GMC promises will be many offerings bearing the designation in the years to come, with the brand planning to apply a similar formula to all of the models in its lineup.

The Sierra AT4 features a two-inch suspension lift with Rancho shocks, a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential, skid plates and recovery hooks. It’s basically the same setup as the also new Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss, but with GMC’s “Professional Grade” look.

It has a combination of dark and body-colored trim, the latter including the bumper. Good thing a 360-degree camera system is available, because you’ll want to watch out for those rocks.

You’ll be able to get an AT4 with any of the three of the Sierra’s announced engines -- a 5.3-liter V8, 6.2-liter V8 and 3.0-liter straight-six turbodiesel -- and pretty much all of the goodies on its extensive options list, which is headlined by a head-up display, carbon fiber inner bed panels and a six-function MultiPro tailgate with built-in step.

Pricing for the AT4 will be revealed closer to its release this fall.

