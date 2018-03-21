Equus Throwback is a 1,000-HP homage to Corvette design

Thus far, Equus Automotive is best known for the Bass 770, a 1960s Ford Mustang lookalike with scads of power and modern amenities. Now, the Troy, Michigan, firm has revealed its second project and it's one big homage to the Chevrolet Corvette, appropriately called the Throwback.

The Equus Throwback was designed to encompass the ultimate Corvette with multiple nods to previous generations. The shape of the Throwback is undoubtedly a combination of the C7- and C3-generations, but other elements are there. For instance, the split rear window design recalls the C2-generation Corvette, and the side coves come from the first generation. The round taillights also recall every generation Corvette prior to the current car, which moved to a more angular look. Equus said in the announcement that the entire body is made from carbon fiber.

Up front, two large fog lights will light the way at night, and at the rear, three humongous tailpipes will announce the Throwback's arrival.

We don't know what's powering the Throwback, but Equus said it will have a variety of engine options that will produce all the way up to 1,000 horsepower and 822 pound-feet of torque. Claimed performance statistics stand at 2.5 seconds for the 0-60 mph run, and a top speed in excess of 250 mph. The power is significantly more than what the Equus Bass 770 makes from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine. If the Bass 770 is anything to go on, we should see a very healthy power-to-weight ratio as well. The Bass 770 tips the scales at 3,640 pounds with 640 hp on tap.

The interior is plush with Alcantara everything and diamond-quilted seats. Perhaps the one area we're not sold on is the metal trim present inside, but we digress. At the Throwback's $130,000 starting price, we'd imagine buyers will be able to swap the material out.

Equus plans to build just 25 examples of the Throwback, though it did not provide details on when production will begin.

