$2 million Ford custom is the 'King' of SUVs

The IAT-designed Karlmann King may be designed to look like a stealth fighter, but you won’t miss it coming down the road.

The hulking luxury SUV is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck and has a price tag as imposing as its size.

The Beijing-built creation starts at $2 million, but you can easily double that with custom options, which include armored bodywork.

The Karlmann King is powered by the Ford’s 6.8-liter V10 engine and only has a top speed of 87 mph, but you probably wouldn’t want to drive something this big much faster than that, anyway.

It is equipped with four-wheel-drive and four seats, the rear ones situated in a cabin dressed up like a futuristic night club, with a starry ceiling, mood lighting, widescreen TV, refrigerator and a Nespresso machine to get you through the night.

The very cold night. IAT says the truck has been engineered to operate in temperatures from as low as -40 deg to 200 deg.

A six-seat, six-door version is also available, if you act fast. The company only plans to build nine, which is a lucky number in China.

You’ll certainly have to be very fortunate to afford one.

