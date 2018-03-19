Tipsy driver gets car stuck teetering on pole

At least the bollards worked.

An alleged drunk driver ended up with a tipsy car when he crashed his Audi onto the top of a roadside barriers in Petersborough, U.K. on Sunday morning in snowy conditions. It appears that he hit one bollard head-on, which launched him onto the second.

Police found the sedan teetering at a 45-degree angle on a single pole when they responded to the incident.

No one was injured, but the driver, 24-year-old Tomas Dabrovolskis, recorded a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit at the scene, according to police.

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that he was released on bail ahead of a court hearing at the end of April.

