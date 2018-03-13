Three Florida teens linked to 46 car thefts

Three teens that were arrested this past weekend are suspected in the thefts of dozens of cars in and around tony Palm Beach County, Fla., home to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

A joint task force made up officers from the Palm Beach County and Broward County sheriff’s offices witnessed the trio, ages 16-17, attempting to steal three cars in the gated Saturnia community during a planned surveillance operation on Saturday, according to a police report.

Authorities said the group has been tied to a string of 46 high-end auto thefts in East Boca Raton, Wellington, West Delray, and West Boca Raton, where Saturnia is located.

The alleged thieves were seen breaking into a garage and unsuccessfully attempting to steal a Jaguar SUV, then moving on to a nearby Porsche Cayenne and BMW 5 Series — that they also failed to steal.

When police had the neighborhood locked down and moved in to apprehend the suspects, they made a run for it into the nearby Everglades. Working with aerial and K-9 units, task force personnel soon tracked the boys to a canal bank and took them into custody, along with the stolen car they had driven into the neighborhood.

The three were booked on several charges, including burglary and grand theft auto, and being held at a juvenile assessment center as a joint investigation into the crimes continues, The Sun Sentinel reports. Their identities and hometowns have not been released.

