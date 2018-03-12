Expand / Collapse search
The Ford Mustang GT California Special will be cruising back into showrooms in 2019

California Special returns with a new limited-edition design package for 2019 Mustang GT that commemorates visual cues of the 1968 original while celebrating modern Mustang performance and style

2019 is going to look at lot like 1968 at Ford dealerships.

Along with the return of the Bullitt-edition Mustang GT, inspired by the car Steve McQueen drove in the classic film, Ford will also be offering a California Special version of the pony car after a year hiatus.

1968 Mustang GT/CS brochure cover

The appearance package is based on one that was designed for California Ford dealers to sell in 1968 and first resurrected in 2007.

Like the original, it features a signature side stripe and blacked out grille, but also gets a set of unique black five-spoke wheels, an aggressive front splitter, red-stitched suede seats and a California Special logos in the cabin and on the trunk lid.

The package will only be available on GT coupes and convertibles equipped with six-speed manual transmissions, which get a rev-matching function for 2019 that smooths gear changes by automatically blipping the throttle on downshifts. Ford has also announced the addition of an available 1,000 watt B&O Play audio system across the GT lineup.

Pricing for the new options will be announced closer to their release, which is appropriately scheduled for this summer.

The newest Ford Mustang was designed to be as cool as the one Steve McQueen drove in the film "Bullitt," but it probably won't make you as cool as him.