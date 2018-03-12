The Ford Mustang GT California Special will be cruising back into showrooms in 2019

2019 is going to look at lot like 1968 at Ford dealerships.

Along with the return of the Bullitt-edition Mustang GT, inspired by the car Steve McQueen drove in the classic film, Ford will also be offering a California Special version of the pony car after a year hiatus.

The appearance package is based on one that was designed for California Ford dealers to sell in 1968 and first resurrected in 2007.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

Like the original, it features a signature side stripe and blacked out grille, but also gets a set of unique black five-spoke wheels, an aggressive front splitter, red-stitched suede seats and a California Special logos in the cabin and on the trunk lid.

The package will only be available on GT coupes and convertibles equipped with six-speed manual transmissions, which get a rev-matching function for 2019 that smooths gear changes by automatically blipping the throttle on downshifts. Ford has also announced the addition of an available 1,000 watt B&O Play audio system across the GT lineup.

Pricing for the new options will be announced closer to their release, which is appropriately scheduled for this summer.

RETURN OF THE MUSTANG BULLTT: