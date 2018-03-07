Jaguar built an amazing custom car for Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain

Jaguar has dug into its past to reimagine a 1980s XJ6 for a very special customer.

Legendary Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain commissioned the purple saloon with a heap of modern touches.

The "Greatest Hits" Jaguar XJ6 took 3,500 man hours with over 4,000 parts refinished, replaced or redesigned.

And the one-off project is like no other XJ6 ever made before with visual changes plus tweaks to engine and suspension to create Nicko's dream car.

The luxury saloon was recreated by Jaguar's Classic Works team in Coventry as part of the British firm's 50th anniversary celebrations.

It features new front and rear bumpers and flared muscle car style flared wheel arches.

The paint is a unique mauve coloured made to Nicko's specifications.

New headlights, door handles, wing mirrors and seats have been added - plus a starter button mounted on the dash.

The dash itself is veneered in the same material Nicko uses on his snare drums.

Pedals are inspired by his drum kit, too, while rotary dials mirror electric guitars. The steering wheel has Nicko's unique mascot - the Eddie Growler - embedded in the center.

The 1980s motor has been brought up to modern day standards with a touchscreen added for sat nav, smartphones, rear view camera and in-car entertainment.

And as is befitting of such a rock god, a new sound system has been installed so Nicko can let his hair down on the motorway.

The Iron Maiden drummer, a lifelong Jag fan, said: "This is my ultimate XJ – my third, and lovingly named ‘Johnny 3’. It has been a true labour of love between Jaguar Classic and myself.

"I’m so excited by its completion and especially to be showing it at Geneva – it really is a Greatest Hits edition and to me it defines what the Jaguar XJ is all about.

"It’s a credit to the craftsmanship of the Jaguar Classic team. We couldn’t have timed it better, this being the 50th anniversary of XJ – my favorite of all Jaguars."