Danica Patrick says she's going to the Indy 500 to win it

Danica Patrick accidentally revealed who she’ll be driving for in the Indy 500 a few weeks ago, but she made it official on Wednesday.

The retiring racer confirmed on Twitter that she’ll be in the No. 13 Chevy-powered Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar for the Memorial Day weekend classic and said she isn’t concerned about the number.

In fact, she picked it.

"Drivers like to say green is unlucky and I never found that with my green GoDaddy paint scheme," Patrick told the Associated Press. "Why can't it be considered lucky number 13? Maybe it's the number I drive to a win."

She’ll need a little luck if she wants to finish better than she did in her NASCAR finale at the Daytona 500. She got wrecked just halfway through the race through no fault of her own, despite having the traditionally luckier #7 on her car. She plans to do much better at Indy.

"I'm going there to win the thing," Patrick said.

Patrick did well in Indianapolis during her IndyCar career. She only finished outside of the top 10 once in seven races and came in third in 2009.

That said, she admits to feeling some pressure this time around.

"I'm nervous because it's been a long time and anything that matters, you get nervous for. And on top of being gone a long time, I want to do a good job. I want it to go well, I want it to be like the old days and have a shot and win the damn thing."

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?