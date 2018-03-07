Chevrolet's new medium duty Silverados are a huge surprise

Chevrolet has a surprise for commercial truck customers.

After teasing the introduction of the first Silverado-branded Class 4 and 5 medium duty chassis cab trucks a couple of months ago, Chevy showed up at The Work Truck Show in Indianapolis on Wednesday with a Class 6 version in tow. That puts the automaker head-to-head with Ford in every truck segment under Class 7.

The all-new Silverado 4500, 5500 and 6500 were developed in partnership with Navistar, and mark Chevrolet's return to the medium-duty segment with an in-house designed model after a 10-year absence. It's been filling the gap in recent years with rebranded low cab forward-style trucks from Isuzu.

The Silverados are powered by a version of Chevy’s existing 6.6-liter Duramax V8 that’s been engineered to produce 350 hp and 700 pound feet of torque in this application. That’s 50 more horsepower than the F-Series trucks have and the same amount of torque, but the Silverado 6500 maxes out with a 22,500-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) while the F-650 is available in a version with a top GVWR of 29,000 pounds.

Chevy is touting other design features that it hopes will help its trucks stand apart, including a factory painted flat-top frame with the wiring tucked inside of it to simplify upfits, an available rear air suspension system and a lightweight composite tilt-front hood. Interior amenities include Chevy’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-equipped infotainment system and a built-in 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Silverados will be built by Navistar in Springfield, Ohio, starting later this year. Pricing has not been announced, but will likely start in the $40,000 range. Automotive News reports that GMC will not be getting a Sierra version of the trucks, but Navistar will unveil its own model based on the platform that it will reveal before production begins.

