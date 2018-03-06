Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Electric

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo designed to leave Tesla in the dust

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo is an all-terrain electric wagon.

The Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo is an all-terrain electric wagon.  (AP)

Porsche may take on Tesla by taking it off-road.

The Mission E Cross Turismo unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show is a jacked-up battery-powered wagon concept that will likely spawn a production vehicle soon.

Mission E Cross Turismo

Porsche says it can get a charge good for 250 miles of driving in just 15 minutes.  (Porsche)

Porsche already plans to start selling a Mission E sedan next year. With the growing popularity of SUVs, the Cross Turismo version seems destined to follow, although its production hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Mission E Cross Turismo

The four-passenger vehicle features a high-tech interior design.  (Porsche)

The high-riding all-wheel-drive performance car has 600 hp and can accelerate to 124 mph in 12 seconds on the street, while an air suspension can lift it an extra two-inches for light off-road excursions that could turn out to be quite long.

Mission E Cross Turismo

Adjustable straps in the cargo area can secure gear and create two load levels.  (Porsche)

A key feature of the Mission E line is a battery pack that can be charged with enough electricity to go 250 miles in just 15 minutes at one of the 800-volt stations Porsche plans to build. That’s about three times quicker than current Teslas can be charged at one of the automaker’s proprietary Supercharger stations.

The New Porsche 911 GT3 RS is presented during the press day at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The Motor Show will open its gates to the public from March 8 to March 18 presenting more than 180 exhibitors and more than 110 world and European premieres. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is for the most serious track rats.  (AP)

Along with the Mission E Cross Turismo, Porsche also debuted the new 911 GT3 RS at the show that is also green, but only because that’s the color they painted the show car. The track-focused coupe features a 520 hp flat-six engine, rear-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, an enormous wing and a price that starts at $187,500 before you add things like a set of $13,000 magnesium wheels and  $18,000 performance package that practically turns it into an all-out racecar.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu