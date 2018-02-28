Amelia Earhart's stolen car found in LA neighborhood

A rare vintage car that once belonged to Amelia Earhart went missing last week — but was found three days later parked on the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The 1932 Hudson Essex Terraplane was discovered Monday night in El Sereno after it was reported stolen Friday, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Owner Jim Somers transported the green and black car from his shop on West Collins Avenue to an industrial complex in Orange ahead of a car show Saturday.

The car — which is one of 14 that still exist — was housed in a locked trailer when it was stolen.

It was recovered thanks to a tipster who saw CBS’ story and told police to check the distinct set of wheels to see if it was the same one.

