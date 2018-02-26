$400,000 Lamborghini Aventador crashes into city bus

A $400,000 Lamborghini brought traffic to a standstill in Nottingham, U.K., on Sunday night, but not for the right reason.

Police report that the bright green Aventador slammed into the side of the bus near the main train station in the city center, forcing a closure of the street and causing delays on several transit lines as they worked to clean up the wreck.

Images from the scene show the entire left rear quarter of mid-engine supercar ripped off of it and damage all along its side.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the car’s driver or the cause of the accident, but said that no one was seriously injured.

It wasn’t the only recent crash involving a green Lamborghini. Earlier in February, a suspected drunk driver drove his Gallardo underneath a trailer in California. The impact took the entire roof off of the car, but both the driver and his passenger escaped unharmed.