Like free food? Root for Chase Elliott in NASCAR

If you don’t have an allegiance to any NASCAR drivers, but are looking for someone to root for in the Daytona 500, you could do worse than Chase Elliott.

He’s starting in fourth place and drives for one of the best teams, Hendricks Motorsports, so there’s a good chance he’ll do well.

And if he does, you get free food.

Well, you can if you’re willing to go to a Hooters on Monday, because if Elliott finishes in the top 10 they’re giving out free fried pickles to anyone who buys a drink.

Better (or worse) yet, if he wins you can get 10 free boneless wings, as long as you pay for 10 more.

And if you’re really hungry, keep pulling for him, because Hooters is running the promotion all season long.

Considering he had 21 top 10 finishes in 2017, you might also want to think about joining a gym.