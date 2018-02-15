'Barn find' condition 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 found in storage unit up for auction

This find would definitely win on an episode of “Storage Wars.”

If not for what it’s worth, then in a race out of the parking lot.

The buyers of an abandoned storage unit hit the jackpot when they found a hardly driven 2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 inside of it. The black coupe was covered in brown dust, but only had 720 miles on the odometer and all of its original parts. Autoblog reports that it's now being auctioned on Ebay.

There was no paperwork with it, but its new owners say they ran a check on its vehicle identification number and it was never stolen and has a clean Carfax report. Someone just left it there for who knows how long.

The Z06 is a particularly high performance version of the Corvette tuned with track use in mind. It features a 505 hp 7.0-liter V8 with a six-speed manual transmission and had a starting price of around $75,000 when new.

Aside from a couple of scratches that it picked up being transported to its current owners’ auto shop in Duluth, Ga., it looks brand new after getting cleaned up.

The caveat emptor for bidders is that it’s being offered without a title, so getting one is up to you.

As of Thursday morning the bidding had reached $38,000, which is around the going rate for a 2009 Z06, but there aren’t too many, if any, with as few miles as this one.

If that’s too steep for you, they’ve also got a modified 1984 Volkswagen Jetta on Ebay that's been sitting itself 3 years and has a high bid of just $153.50.

(Do we have $154?!)