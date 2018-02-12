Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

79-year-old gets his first driver's license, and all in the name of love

Fox News
Keith Limbert first tried to get his license at age 25, but gave up.

Keith Limbert first tried to get his license at age 25, but gave up.  (SWNS)

A 79-year-old British man has passed his driver’s license test for the first time, but he didn’t do it for himself.

Keith Limbert finally got behind the wheel because his wife of 58 years, Anne, suffered a stroke recently and could no longer get around on her own.

"My wife drove me around for 40 years, she passed first time in 1972 and I didn't know how good I had it,” Limbert told SWNS.

limberts

Keith drives his wife Anne for coffee and scones between trips to the hospital for cancer treatments.  (SWNS)

He said she used to chauffer to the horse races where he could have a drink (or two) without having to worry about driving home.

But getting the license wasn’t easy.

Limbert said that he spent “a fortune I don’t have” on 40 lessons, and that he failed the test on his first two tries, once for speeding. He thanks his “brilliant instructor” for his ultimate success.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK?

"I take Anne out every day to have a coffee and a scone, either to a garden center or somewhere else. We would go stir crazy if we were stuck in the house all week,” the Garforth resident said.

Keith Limbert from Garforth, who has passed his driving test aged 79, after his wife Anne was ill. See Ross Parry story RPYTEST; CANCER survivor Keith Limbert has passed his driving test - at the age of 79. Mr Limbert, of Garforth, started taking lessons after his wife Anne, also 79, suffered a debilitating stroke in October 2015 and was in hospital for six weeks. Mrs Limbert, who has difficulty walking and uses a wheelchair, had passed her driving test in 1972 but was left unable to drive after the stroke and the couple had to rely on lifts. Mr Limbert, who survived colon cancer at 60, became her full-time carer and numerous further hospital visits continued after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time 18 months ago. He said he spent a âfortune I donât haveâ on 40 driving lessons and finally passed his driving test last month at the third attempt. Mr Limbert said: âI take Anne out every day to have a coffee and a scone, either to a garden centre or somewhere else. We would go stir crazy if we were stuck in the house all week.â

Avid bike rider Keith Limbert now has a Vauxhaull Corsa to drive his wife around in.  (SWNS)

Along with dealing with complications from the stroke, Anne is fighting breast cancer for the second time and Limbert can now take her to treatments, but it’s important for him that she can go "anywhere where life is going on” and “watch the world go by."

Limbert is himself a colon cancer survivor and lifts weights and bikes to stay fit. His daughter encouraged him to take up driving while he’s still healthy, and says it has given the couple a new lease on life.