Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lamborghini

Suspected drunk driver wedges Lamborghini underneath trailer, police say

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cesar Castro Rodriguez crashed the luxurious Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera underneath a Costa Mesa, Calif. trailer.

Cesar Castro Rodriguez crashed the luxurious Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera underneath a Costa Mesa, Calif. trailer.  (Costa Mesa Police Department)

A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Saturday after he crashed his Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera underneath a trailer, police said.

Cesar Castro Rodriguez, 31, of Westminster, was not injured and Costa Mesa police said he was looking for a 25-year-old passenger when authorities arrived on the scene, according to the Los Angeles Times.

lambo wreck 2

Emergency personnel spent 45 minutes cutting through the passenger side of the super car.  (Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue personnel spent 45 minutes cutting into the luxury sports car only to find the passenger side empty, the newspaper reported.

lambo wreck 3

Rodriguez was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving. He was uninjured in the wreck, police said.  (Costa Mesa Police Department)

Police said the passenger had left the scene and was found at his home about two hours later. He suffered minor injuries.

Police did not say how the passenger was able to get home.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.