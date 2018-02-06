Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Maintenance

Philippine government crushes dozens of luxury and classic cars

Fox News
Reuters

 (Reuters)

The Philippine government destroyed over two dozen illegally imported classic and luxury cars on Tuesday to send a message against tax evasion.

Twenty of the cars were lined up in a Manila customs yard where they were driven over by a front loader and smashed with a backhoe.

A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco - RC1D504D9E00

20 illegally imported cars were destroyed in a Manila customs yard.  (Reuters)

Over $1.2 million worth of seized Porsches, Jaguars and even a third-generation Corvette were destroyed in the public event. Rather than auction the valuable cars, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte ordered the workers to just sell the twisted steel.

An emblem of a Jaguar is seen after it was destroyed together with other condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco - RC14666D6220

A classic Chevrolet Corvette and Jaguar sedan were among the wrecked cars.  (Reuters)

“They cannot have cars like that. But they can get something, make toys out of it,” Reuters reports Duterte saying.

Finance Minister Carlos Domingue added that “it does not pay to evade taxes in the Philippines so might as well stop trying, because you will never succeed.”

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?