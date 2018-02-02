Elon Musk and Amber Heard call it quits again, report says

The mogul and the movie start just can't seem to make it work.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have broken up for a second time, according to Page Six.

The pair were an item for a while last year before announcing in August that they were calling it quits.

They quietly got back together in December, however, and were spotted hanging out in L.A. and vacationing on Easter Island with friends.

But now it looks like two times unlucky in love. Sources told Page Six that “Elon and Amber broke up this week. Elon made the decision to end things, and Amber agreed. The timing just wasn’t right, but they still care about each other.”

Musk has been keeping himself busy lately by sellling flamethrowers for his new tunnell digging operation, The Boring Company, along with signing a new contract to run Tesla that could end up paying him $60 billion.

