Are you a hothead? This motorcycle helmet air conditioner might help

Here’s one way to keep a cool head.

BlueArmor Helmets has developed an air conditioner that straps onto a full-face helmet and can reduce the temperature inside of it by over 25 degrees.

The BlueSnap uses the low tech, low energy method of evaporative cooling to achieve the chilling effect. It’s comprised of a small, rechargeable battery-powered fan and a water reservoir that holds enough liquid to work for up to two hours between fill-ups, feeding the air through two pipes that hook under the front of the helmet.

The India-based company says it was designed to safely break away in the event of an accident, but it’s also working on a helmet with a fully integrated system built into it that will have more advanced power management features.

U.S. sales have not been announced, but it is available for Pre-order in India for just $25 dollars and is scheduled to ship in March.

