Two Corvettes crush a Mustang, but everyone wins

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt may have been the hottest sports car at the Detroit Auto Show, but a pair of Chevrolet Corvettes left it in the dust in the desert.

GM put the first builds for its 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition and 2019 Corvette ZR1 on the block at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., over the weekend, while Ford did the same for the Bullitt, which is inspired by the Steve McQueen film of the same name.

The Corvettes sold for $1.4 million and $925,000, respectively, while the Bullitt got a high bid of just $300,000. There were no losers, however, as the cars were all sold for charity.

The proceeds for the Corvette Carbon 65 Edition are earmarked for the George W. Bush Center’s Military Service Initiative, which helps post-9/11 veterans on a variety of fronts, and featured the 43rd president’s signature alongside Jay Leno’s in the engine bay.

Meanwhile, the sale of the 755 hp ZR1 benefited the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps wounded first responders and veterans. It was purchased by NASCAR team owner and car collector Rick Hendrick, who has picked up pretty much the first of every all-new Chevy sports car at the auction in recent years.

The Bullitt went to an anonymous bidder, but the money from the sale went to a very relevant cause: The Boys Republic home for troubled teens in California where “Bullitt” star Steve McQueen lived for a time and credited with getting his life on the right track.

