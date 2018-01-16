China's GAC to enter U.S. market in 2019

Chinese automaker GAC Motor says it's on track to enter the U.S. market in the fourth quarter of next year.

Company officials made the statement Monday as they introduced two models at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit that likely will come to the U.S.

At a packed press conference, GAC showed off a concept gull-wing compact electric SUV called the Enverge that one day could be produced. The automaker says it will go over 370 miles on a single charge. Also unveiled was the GA4 midsize sedan that will go on sale in China later this month.

GAC sold just over 500,000 automobiles in China last year, up 37 percent from 2016.

The company says it is negotiating with partner Fiat Chrysler about possible distribution of vehicles. It already has a research center in Silicon Valley and is working on another one in Detroit as well as a Los Angeles design center.

A spokeswoman says the company's first vehicle in the U.S. will be the GS8, an SUV. It showed video of seven different models during its presentation.

GAC, which stands for Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., also plans to enter other global markets after the U.S., including Europe.