The 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will have 700 hp or more

Ford is about to unleash its most powerful car ever.

The automaker's head of global operations, Joe Hinrichs, announced at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday that a new Mustang Shelby GT500 is on the way next year with at least 700 hp, courtesey of a supercharged V8.

The news follows months of unconfirmed sightings of prototypes of the car being tested on the street, leaked photos of its engine floating around the internet and information about the model being accidentally posted to a Ford service website.

Along with the official news, Ford released an animated teaser video that doesn't show the entire car, but does reveal its seriously vented hood, huge rear wing, deep front splitter and flaming exhaust pipes.

The service documents suggest it will also have carbon ceramic brakes and a minimum top speed of 200 mph

Unfortunately, the arrival of the GT500 likely means the current GT350 will be discontinued at the end of the 2018 model year.

The GT500 wasn't the only Mustang news at the show, as Ford took the wraps off of a new Mustang Bullitt that goes on sale this summer.

THE MUSTANG BULLITT IS BACK: