The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's return looks imminent

The Mustang Shelby GT350 may soon be dead.

Long live the Mustang Shelby GT500.

Information on the much anticipated, but yet to be announced Super-stang appears to have been posted to the Ford's service portal, which offers dealerships and garages technical details on its vehicles.

The pages were spotted by TheTruthAaboutCars.com and reveal not just the name of the car, which resurrects one last used in 2014, but also CAD images of a new 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that mesh with leaked photos of an allegedly real one that were recently posted to Mustang6G.com.

Whether or not it pumps out more power than the last model’s 662 hp -- still the most of any production Ford engine ever, including the one in the latest GT supercar -- is not mentioned, but a speedometer verification chart suggests it has a top speed of at least 200 mph, while the old GT500 could reportedly hit 202 mph.

MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 TEST DRIVE:

Also mentioned are a warning system for worn ceramic brake pads, adaptive dampers, a head-up display shift light and a “Drag” mode setting in lieu of one for “Track” that points to the GT500’s traditional role as a quarter-mile-killer.

There it will have to line up against the likes of the Chevy Camaro ZL1, Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the outrageous 808 hp Challenger Demon, but it doesn’t look like it will have to face a fraternal challenge from the GT350.

At least a brand new one, as the portal only lists two other Mustang engines aside the GT500’s: the entry-level 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo and the GT’s 5.0-liter V8.

There's no solid indication as to when the coiled cobra on the GT500's supercharger housing will bear its fangs, but auto show season kicks off in Detroit on January 14.