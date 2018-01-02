Expand / Collapse search
Shrinking car could soon hit the streets

By Emma James | The Sun
A transformers inspired car has been unveiled by a Japanese firm as the first real life shapeshifting robot.

The Optimus Prime bot dubbed ‘Earth-1’ can switch from a regular car to an upright mode at the twitch of a joystick.

Four Link Systems commissioned Kunio Okawara, designer of the "Mobile Suit Gundam" game, to sketch the wild concept with two large fins and brake lights at the back, and a cockpit opening for the driver to get in at the front.

It looks like any other futuristic car, driving with a steering wheel and pedals, until you transform it into Optimus Prime or Bumblebee using the company’s motor system.

The Earth-1 is priced at 8million yen ($71,000) and is awaiting permission to get it up and running on public roads.

