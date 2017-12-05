Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance

Prince Harry made a secret appearance on 'Top Gear'

By William Spencer | The Sun
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  (AP)

Prince Harry made a secret appearance on 'Top Gear' - and even got behind the wheel.

The royal was filmed driving when Jeremy ClarksonRichard Hammond and James May were running the show.

But the clip was kept under wraps with only a select few knowing Harry was in shot.

Fox Car Report: Richard Hammond and James May from Amazon Prime's 'The Grand Tour' stop by Fox News to talk about making the biggest car show in the world Video

'The Grand Tour' hits the road

Hammond told The Sun: “He did, yes, years ago. I’m sure it was quite good.”

“He was in a car, so you couldn’t spot him,” added May.

According to show producer Andy Willman, Prince Harry turned up at the track one day during filming.

He was "standing around having a cup of tea" when Clarkson said he could have a go.

And Willman told Sunday Times Driving: "He was really good but if I tell you which film, I’ll be beheaded."

So is the newly-engaged Prince Harry leaving his wife-to-be Meghan Markle for the day to film on The Grand Tour?

With series two already wrapped up, Hammond and May think he's probably going to be too busy in the coming months - although they've haven't ruled out a future guest appearance.

 

 

 

“I think he’s probably busy,” said Hammond. “Also, let’s be honest, he probably has better things to do.”

“It’s difficult to imagine he wouldn’t have better things to do,” joked May.

The new series of 'The Grand Tour' returns to Amazon Prime on Friday (December 8)

More auto news from The Sun