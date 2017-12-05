Prince Harry made a secret appearance on 'Top Gear' - and even got behind the wheel.

The royal was filmed driving when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were running the show.

But the clip was kept under wraps with only a select few knowing Harry was in shot.

Hammond told The Sun: “He did, yes, years ago. I’m sure it was quite good.”

“He was in a car, so you couldn’t spot him,” added May.

According to show producer Andy Willman, Prince Harry turned up at the track one day during filming.

He was "standing around having a cup of tea" when Clarkson said he could have a go.

And Willman told Sunday Times Driving: "He was really good but if I tell you which film, I’ll be beheaded."

So is the newly-engaged Prince Harry leaving his wife-to-be Meghan Markle for the day to film on The Grand Tour?

With series two already wrapped up, Hammond and May think he's probably going to be too busy in the coming months - although they've haven't ruled out a future guest appearance.

“I think he’s probably busy,” said Hammond. “Also, let’s be honest, he probably has better things to do.”

“It’s difficult to imagine he wouldn’t have better things to do,” joked May.

The new series of 'The Grand Tour' returns to Amazon Prime on Friday (December 8)

More auto news from The Sun