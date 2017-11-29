LA Auto Show: The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS four-door coupe brings back the straight-6

Old meets new on the third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS, which was unveiled at the LA Auto Show on Wednesday.

While the shape of the German automaker’s luxury four-door coupe hasn’t changed much in this all-new version, under the hood things are very different.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS marks the return of an inline-six-cylinder engine to the Mercedes lineup, now with electric assist. Mercedes notes that it is the first vehicle in its lineup with a starter-generator integrated into its 9-speed transmission that gives the 362-horsepower 3.0-liter motor an extra 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in short bursts.

Many upgrades to the CLS can be found also in the interior, which can now seat five passengers. Those inside will be treated with many comforting features such as ambient lighting, illuminated air vents, a 12.3-inch high-resolution central display, wireless smartphone charging, and a fully digital dash. If one monitor isn't enough, a dual set of displays combined under one piece of glass to create even more of a cockpit feel is optional. And, if you're feeling a certain way, you can use Mercedes' Energizing Comfort program, which links the functions of the climate control system, fragrance, lighting and music to tailor to one of six different moods.

To keep its passengers safe as well as comfortable, the new CLS offers a host of technologies, including an automatic emergency braking system and a feature called Pre Safe Sound that emits a signal to help protect their eardrums from the high pressure noises that often accompany a collision.

A semi-autonomous Driver Assistance Package that allows the CLS to steer itself within a lane and even change lanes when the driver hits the turn signal is also available, along with a set of adjustable air springs that improve ride and handling regardless of who is in control.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is scheduled to go on sale next fall.