Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance

Lamborghini donates Huracan supercar to Pope Francis for charity auction

Fox News
pope

 (Lamborghini)

The Pope is about to make some fast money.

Lamborghini has donated one of its supercars to The Holy See that will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s on 12 May 2018, with all of the proceeds earmarked for charitable organizations supported by the Catholic church.

pope

 (Lamborghini)

The rear-wheel-drive Huracan coupe is painted in the yellow and white colors of Vatican City’s flag and the Pontiff signed his name ‘Francesco’ on the hood after it was presented outside of his residence at the Saint Martha Guesthouse on Wednesday.

pope

 (Lamborghini)

And, no, he did not take it for a spin. But he did bless it.

Prices for the 573 hp Lamborghini start around $200,000, but if history is any guide the winning bid should be much higher than that.

Ride along with Gary Gastelu in the heart-stopping 2015 Lamborghini Huracan. Video

Can new Lamborghini blow you away?

A slightly more humble $21,000 Fiat 500L that Pope Francis was driven around in during his visit to the United States in 2015 was later sold at a charity auction for $82,000.