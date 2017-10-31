Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Classics

Revology Cars resurrects the 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang

Fox News
revology

Ford may get around to building a new Shelby GT500 one of these days, but now you can buy a new one that looks like the old one.

Revology Cars has unveiled at the SEMA show in Las Vegas an officially-licensed reproduction of the 1967 version of the classic muscle car built on a modern platform.

revology

The Florida-based company already sells several Mustang models, each with all-new bodywork, drivetrains, suspensions and engines.

revology

The GT500 features picture-perfect styling, but comes powered by a new Roush Performance supercharged 5.0-liter V8 rated at 600 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque.

revology

The double wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear with Panhard rod and adjustable coilover shocks were developed to give the car 21st Century ride and handling characteristics, and it comes loaded with power everything, navigation and a Bluetooth connection.

revology

The interior stays true to the original’s, with highback seats and a wooden steering wheel, but is trimmed with premium wood, leather, steel and aluminum materials and uses high tech instruments designed to fit the period-correct gauge cluster.

Another thing it has in common with the authentic 1967 car is the price. At least the prices they sell for today.

The Revology GT500 starts at $219,000, but it does come with a one-year bumper-to-bumper/two-years powertrain/five year body warranty.