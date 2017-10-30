Steve Jobs-owned BMW Z8 with Motorola flip phone being auctioned

Now’s your chance to own Steve Jobs’ flip phone.

And the car that it came with.

A 2000 BMW Z8 sports car once owned by the late tech titan is being auctioned in New York on December 6. Jobs bought the silver convertible in 2000 and owned it for three years.

Even without the Jobs connection, the retro-modern Z8 is a relatively rare machine. It made its debut being driven by Pierce Brosnan's James Bond in "The World is not Enough," and only about 2,500 of the $128,000 cars were sold in the United States during its 1999-2003 run.

The two-seater features a 400 hp V8 engine, a top speed of 186 mph 15,200 miles on the odometer, put there by Jobs and the car’s two subsequent owners.

It also features a BMW-branded Motorola flip phone that was integrated into an armrest compartment, and which Apple’s iPhone would help make obsolete a few years later.

The BMW is being offered at RM Sotheby’s automobile-focused Icons event, where it is expected to sell for up to $400,000.

Several other classic and exotic cars will cross the block at the event, along with the racing suit Steve McQueen wore in the film “LeMans,” which has previously been sold for nearly $1 million.