Maserati driver gets 25 years for fatal 134 mph drunk driving crash

A man who was a member of the US Coast Guard and pleaded no contest to murder charges in a fatal crash while driving a Maserati under the influence was sentenced on Thursday for the crimes.

The blood alcohol level of Gregory Belkin, 43, was three times the legal limit when he crashed into a Subaru, killing Rhonda Williams in January.

"There are no words," he said, visibly crying, during his sentencing. "It's not who I am. I'm so sorry."

After hearing his apology, Judge Denise Langford Morris called this a painful case and an extreme tragedy. She said she didn't know what he was thinking that day, before sentencing him to 25 years in prison for homicide and 10 years for OWI. She said the time would be served concurrently.

She also said that she's never seen a drunk driving death that was this egregious.

Police said their analysis determined the Maserati was going 100 MPH when it collided with the Subaru. On Thursday, Judge Morris said Belkin was driving 134 miles per hour and talking on the phone, bragging about his speed, at the time of the fatal crash.

"The saddest part about this is that it really should not have happened," she said. "I don't know what you were thinking that day, Mr. Belkin. I really don't."

After reading about the victim, Judge Morris said Williams, 53, was a wonderful human being - a mother, a wife, a great financial adviser. She helped so many people beyond her role, caring, loving giving person who will always be remembered.

"What happened here to her was not her fault, she was just driving along minding her own business," she said.

READ MORE FROM FOX 2 WJBK DETROIT