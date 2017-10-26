Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance

2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels special edition includes racing version

By Gary Gastelu, Fox News
close
A look at the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Special Edition on 'Fox & Friends.'

Chevrolet celebrates Hot Wheels' 50th anniversary

A look at the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Special Edition on 'Fox & Friends.'

Chevrolet and Mattel are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels with a lineup of special Chevy Camaros.

Chevrolet and Hot Wheels revealed the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership, performance innovation and design. The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toysâ famous orange tracks.

Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary logos adorn the fenders in a not so subtle way.  (Chevrolet)

The first of Hot Wheels original Sweet Sixteen cars launched in 1968 was a Camaro, and the two companies also marked the toy line’s 45th anniversary in a similar way, so the tie-up was pretty much inevitable.

Chevrolet and Hot Wheels revealed the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership, performance innovation and design. The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toysâ famous orange tracks.

The $4,995 package is available on convertibles and coupes.  (Chevrolet)

This time around, the Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition is a $4,995 option on Camaro 2LT and SS coupes and convertibles that starts with an orange paint color called Crush that’s meant to evoke Hot Wheel’s iconic tracks.

Chevrolet and Hot Wheels revealed the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership, performance innovation and design. The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toysâ famous orange tracks.

Black stripes and tinted taillights add to the effect.  (Chevrolet)

There’s plenty more orange to be found, including on the brake calipers, upholstery and seatbelts, along with Hot Wheels logos on the fenders and throughout the car. Dark taillights, a black center stripe split by a track design and 20-inch wheels are among the other features of the purely cosmetic package.

Chevrolet and Hot Wheels revealed the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership, performance innovation and design. The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toysâ famous orange tracks.

The interior gets orange upholstery and seat belts.  (Chevrolet)

There is an even hotter, and much rarer version of the Hot Wheels Camaro. The package is also being offered on the COPO drag racing version of the car, which is not street legal. A variety of powertrains are available, including one with a 580 hp supercharged 5.7-liter V8 that’s good for 8-second quarter-mile runs with a trap speed of 160 mph.

hot wheels copo

Only 69 of the COPO Camaros are built annually.  (Chevrolet)

Only 69 COPOs will be built and the chance to buy one is doled out through a lottery system, which you can register for now, while the street versions go on sale in 2018.

Chevrolet and Hot Wheels revealed the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating 50 years of partnership, performance innovation and design. The commemorative package pays homage to iconic Hot Wheels features including a Crush exterior color and stripes that replicate the toysâ famous orange tracks.

If you're not in the market for a sports car you can still take home a souvenir.  (Chevrolet)

Of course, if you can’t afford one of the real things, Hot Wheels will be selling its own toy version of the 2018 car.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.