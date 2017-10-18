Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalling over 1.3 million F-Series pickups for door latch issue

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150  (Ford)

Ford is recalling over 1.3 million F-Series pickups in North America due to a faulty door latch design.

The issue affects 2015-2017 F-150s and 2017 F-Series Super Duty models. Ford's Super Duty trucks began using a common cab design with the F-150 this model year.

According to Ford, moisture could cause the latch to freeze and prevent the doors from being opened or closed properly, which could lead to them to open while the vehicle is moving.

Ford says it is not aware of any incidents related to the issue.

The affected trucks will be inspected, and a water shield will be installed on any that require it.

Ford issued an unrelated door latch recall for several of its car models earlier this year that accounted for over 211,000 vehicles.