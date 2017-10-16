2019 Jeep Wrangler owner's manual leaked ahead of SUV's reveal

You can’t own the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler yet, but its owner’s manual can be read online.

The JL Wrangler Forums website has obtained what is allegedly a digital copy of it along with the user guide, and they both look authentic. In them, you can get a few peeks at what the redesigned Wrangler looks like and plenty of info on its features.

Among them are a long-rumored power sliding roof option that isn’t removable, but is combined with rear quarter windows that can be taken out to provide an open-air experience. Unfortunately, it’s one of the items that doesn’t have an accompanying image.

A traditional soft top and removable hard top are also both available. You can also take off the doors and, yes, fold the windshield down.

A “Trail Rail” cargo management system that appeared in the FCA dealer computer system earlier this year turns out to be a useful, but not very exciting adjustable barrier that splits the cargo compartment into two sections.

Two engines are listed in the manuals: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (turbo) and a 3.6-liter V6, but without any accompanying specs aside from tow ratings, which are identical for both engines at 2,000 pounds on two-door Wranglers and 3,500 pounds for four-door Wrangler Unlimiteds. Absent from the list is mention of the confirmed diesel engine, which could either mean it will be added to the lineup in at a later date, or make its debut on the pickup version of the Wrangler that's scheduled to follow in a year. A first for the Wrangler automatic all-wheel-drive feature and a hill descent control with nine speed settings are detailed, however.

There's plenty more if you've got the time, or interest to read through them. Jeep hasn’t commented on the legitimacy of the documents, or announced exactly when it will reveal the new Wrangler, but it is expected to officially debut before the end of the year.