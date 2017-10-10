Batman gets stunning Mercedes in next month's 'Justice League' and Wonder Woman goes topless

A pair of stunning Mercedes models will grace the silver screen as Batman and Wonder Woman's wheels in Justice League.

The AMG Vision Gran Turismo and E-Class Cabriolet will star alongside the superheroes in the upcoming blockbuster.

A lime green G-Class off-roader will also feature as part of the movie, Mercedes announced.

The AMG Vision Gran Turismo will be the "civilian Batmobile", driven by Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) on his job to recruit The Flash.

The car first featured in 2013 as a concept car but has been given a design overhaul and fresh interior for the big budget movie.

Included are a virtual dashboard and racing seats - plus it's larger than the original to allow 6ft 2in Affleck to get in easily.

There are futuristic illuminated panels inside, incredible gullwing doors and the wing mirrors are replaced by cameras.

A supercar for a superhero.

And Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will go topless in the new movie with her choice of a car - a Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet.

She takes the £45,000 drop top model on her mission to visit Cyborg.

The Mercedes G-Class will play "an integral role" in the movie, too, although its exact job has been kept under wraps.

Dr Jens Thiemer, vice president of marketing for Mercedes, said: "With Justice League, we found the perfect partner to highlight our current vehicles as well as communicate the fascination of our brand.

"The E-Class Cabriolet is a natural fit for Wonder Woman. And who other than Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, would be more inclined to drive a car like the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo?"

The much-hyped Justice League superhero blockbuster hits screens on November 17 with Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash teaming up to save the world from alien invasion.