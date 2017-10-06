Expand / Collapse search
Toyota TJ Cruiser hybrid is a tiny sport utility minivan, or something

By Gary Gastelu, Fox News
Toyota has unveiled a hybrid concept that truly is one.

The TJ Cruiser is a subcompact-crossover with the functionality of a minivan and the looks of a tough off-road SUV. The TJ roughly stands for ‘Toolbox of Joy.’

About the same length as a CH-R, it features sliding rear doors like a Sienna. Aside from the driver’s, all of the seats fold down to create a hard and flat floor that can fit items up to three meters long and is equipped with multiple tie-down points to secure gear.

2010 Honda Element EX.

The 2009 Honda Element had rear-opening rear doors.  (Honda)

The overall vibe is reminiscent of the discontinued Honda Element, but with an even more utilitarian feel.

Under a clamshell hood that’s stylishly attached via a single arm is a hybrid motor unit built around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that powers either a front- or all-wheel drivetrain.

Toyota hasn’t yet detailed the extent of its actual off-road capabilities, but said that its bulging fenders, hood and roof are finished in a scratch-resistant coating.

More information on the TJ Cruiser is expected to come when it makes its public debut at the Tokyo Motor Show in late October.

