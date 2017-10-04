Bizarre lane markers baffling drivers in The Netherlands

What may be the world’s narrowest car lane is just two inches across.

Drivers in the Dutch town of Oostzaan have been trying to figure out what to make of new road markings that appear to leave no room for their vehicles.

The oddity is created by two bike lanes that nearly converge in the center of the street, according to The Sun.

One Twitter user described the layout as “violently Dutch.”

But unlike many seemingly strange lines painted on roads, these are no mistake.

A local Green Party politician said they are there to get the attention of drivers and encourage them to slow down on the stretch of road, where speeding was reportedly an issue.

Despite the encroachment of the bike lanes, he said cars are legally allowed to cross the lines as long as they give bike riders the right of way.