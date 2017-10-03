Bollinger Motors claims 10,000 reservations for its electric SUV

Electric SUV startup Bollinger Motors claims it already has 10,000 reservations for the battery-powered B1 off-roader it unveiled in July.

Reservations for the vehicle, which is still in development, require no deposit and can be cancelled at any time. Nevertheless, the number indicates a large amount of interest in the vehicle, which comes from a New York-based company that no one even knew about prior to this year.

The B1 features two electric motors delivering four-wheel-drive and a range of 120 to 200 miles, depending on battery size. Similar in size to the original Ford Bronco, it features a stripped out interior and boxy bodywork, designed for easy manufacturing and simple repairs. The chassis and body are both made of aluminum, while a steel roll cage provides added safety.

Bollinger claims the 360 hp vehicle can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and has released video of it being tested off-road with the doors removed, Jeep Wrangler-style. It has a hydraulic suspension system that can be raised to give it 20 inches of ground clearance.

A larger four-door version is also planned, but only a rendering of has been shown so far.

A release date and final pricing for the B1 have not been announced, but Bollinger has indicated that it could be in production by 2019 and is hoping to come in well under $100,000, possibly in the $60,000-$80,000 range.