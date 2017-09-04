Burning fuel injures 12 at Australian drag racing competition

Twelve people suffered serious injuries Sunday when fuel from a car doing burnouts caught fire and sprayed into the crowd at a drag racing competition in Australia.

One of the victims was critically injured.

The accident took place at the Red CentreNATS competition in Alice Springs in central Australia, the BBC reported.

Footage from the event shows people fleeing as the flash fire hits onlookers, Sky News reported.

The video shows track workers putting out the fire with a hose.

One man, 48, and his son, 19, were airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital after suffering “burns to 20 percent of their bodies, including their face,” an Australian TV station reported. The older man was said to be in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, 9 other victims were still in the hospital; two of the victims were released.

Thousands of people flock to the “Ultimate Festival of Wheels” event in Central Australia for the racing event which was canceled following the incident.

"Due to the incident, the organizers ceased the competition so the focus can be on the people who are in need of assistance," Northern Territory Major Events Company, which organized the competition, said in a statement.

"[We] acknowledge the respect that attendees gave to the situation and encourage any spectators affected to seek support and medical assistance."

Police were investigating.