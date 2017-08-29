Ram Harvest Edition pickups are ready to work the fields in style

Exotic car owners often have the color of their vehicles matched to their favorite things, like eye shadow, handbags and yachts.

Apparently things are different in the world of trucks.

Ram is introducing new Harvest Edition versions of its light and heavy duty pickups finished in red and blue paint that are the exact same colors used by Case IH and New Holland on their agricultural equipment.

Considering the same family that owns Fiat Chrysler owns Case IH and New Holland parent company CNH Industrial, and both outfits are run by Sergio Marchionne, it’s a clever example synergy.

Along with the paint jobs, the Harvest Edition trucks get farm-friendly one inch suspension lifts, off road tires, black tubular side steps, and spray-in bedliners, rear bumper steps, navigation and heated seats, among other standard features.

Prices for the Ram 1500 Harvest Edition start at $41,305, and they’re also available in black and white if you like to keep it low key.