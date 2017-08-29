New 2019 Porsche Cayenne is hotter than ever

Porsche has revealed the all-new 2019 Cayenne with a hunkered down look that borrows elements from the tight body of the Macan SUV and the face of the Panamera sedan.

The largely aluminum midsize SUV is a little lighter than the one it replaces and will first be available with a 340 hp single-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 or a 440 hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter in the Cayenne S.

An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard along with all-wheel-drive, while a rear-wheel steering system and air suspension are on the options list. The Cayenne can also be had with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, which uses adjustable stabilizer bars to modify its ride and handling.

The cabin is the spitting image of the Panamera’s, with its widescreen infotainment system display, haptic touch buttons on the center console and a couple of grab handles thrown in for good measure since the Cayenne is ostensibly an off-roader.

It also gets high tech driver aids first introduced on the Panamera, like night vision and Porsche’s InnoDrive adaptive cruise control, which can adjust its speed based on the road ahead and help the driver steer between the lines below 37 mph.

Once Porsche’s best-seller, the Cayenne is now number two behind the smaller, less expensive Cayenne, but is still a money machine that helps fund its sports car endeavors. It will be making withdrawals from your bank account starting at $65,700 and $82,900 for the Cayenne S when they hit showrooms next year.